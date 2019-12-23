Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.54

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.54 and last traded at C$26.35, with a volume of 1728851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.41.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 136.24, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.08.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1600003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,293. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$51,386.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,218 shares of company stock valued at $945,767.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

