Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.62

Canada Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 348039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

About Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and cobalt deposits. It focuses on exploring and developing the Castle mine near Gowganda; and the Beaver and Violet mines near Cobalt.

