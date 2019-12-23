BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Set at C$9.50 by Raymond James

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been given a C$9.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.60 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,021. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.64. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$6.48 and a one year high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$344.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Capelli bought 32,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$230,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,837 shares in the company, valued at C$694,799.24.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.