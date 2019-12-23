Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.08.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$66.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$52.69 and a 12-month high of C$69.12.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

