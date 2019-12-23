Zacks: FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

FRONTEO Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FRONTEO an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. FRONTEO has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

FRONTEO (NASDAQ:FTEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. FRONTEO had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter.

About FRONTEO

FRONTEO, Inc provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Legal Tech Services and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Services. It has eDiscovery and forensic information documented in Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and English.

