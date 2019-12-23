VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to report $233.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.80 million and the lowest is $225.00 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $226.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $890.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $894.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

VICI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 37,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a current ratio of 83.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $25.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 48.3% during the third quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 270,270 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after buying an additional 4,226,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 382,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.