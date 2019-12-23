Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. VICI Properties also posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 270,270 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 382,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,762. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.22%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

