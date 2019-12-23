Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Hudson reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

HUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hudson by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

