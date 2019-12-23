PostCoin (POST) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, PostCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,196.00 and $7.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007119 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000459 BTC.

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

