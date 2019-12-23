TenX Hits One Day Volume of $487,346.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. During the last week, TenX has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $487,346.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01166589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00117230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,886,481 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, OKEx, BitBay, Coinrail, BigONE, Bithumb, HitBTC, COSS, Cobinhood, Huobi, Kyber Network, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, LATOKEN, Liqui, IDEX, Neraex, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Kucoin and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.