REAL (REAL) Tops One Day Volume of $1,006.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. REAL has a market cap of $276,921.00 and $1,006.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01166589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00117230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, BitFlip, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

