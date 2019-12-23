NEXT (NET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $294,980.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. NEXT has a market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $294,980.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00008145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00557430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

