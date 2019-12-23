TrueUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $509.46 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $158.33 million and approximately $509.46 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kuna, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01166589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00117230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 156,553,865 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, CoinTiger, HitBTC, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, IDEX, Bitso, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Zebpay, Koinex, Kuna, Binance, Crex24 and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

