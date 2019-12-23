Birdchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $954.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Birdchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $200,184.00 and approximately $954.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01166589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00117230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,732,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIRDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.