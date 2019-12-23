UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0199 on Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, UGAS has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market cap of $3.42 million and $947,065.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.53 or 0.06190209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000282 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

