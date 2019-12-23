Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million

Dec 23rd, 2019

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $114,896.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Iquant, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013506 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182505 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.01166589 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025835 BTC.
  • COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
  • NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00117230 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Iquant, C2CX, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

