e-Chat Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,733.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last seven days, e-Chat has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. e-Chat has a market capitalization of $3,733.00 and $10,079.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.53 or 0.06190209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About e-Chat

e-Chat (ECHT) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io . e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

