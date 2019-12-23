Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth $91,000. 11.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 21,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

