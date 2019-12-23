$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $971.55 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Aaron’s reported sales of $993.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aaron’s.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14,827.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
