$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $971.55 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Aaron’s reported sales of $993.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14,827.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

