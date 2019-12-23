Analysts Expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Loews Co. (NYSE:L) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loews will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Loews.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on L shares. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,498 shares of company stock valued at $991,657. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Loews by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 20,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.80%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loews (L)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fortress Biotech Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Fortress Biotech Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. This Quarter
$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. This Quarter
Analysts Expect Loews Co. Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Analysts Expect Loews Co. Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate AES Corp Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate AES Corp Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share
Stephen E. Budorick Purchases 509 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock
Stephen E. Budorick Purchases 509 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock
Robert D. Agdern Sells 3,095 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Stock
Robert D. Agdern Sells 3,095 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report