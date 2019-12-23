Analysts Expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Loews Co. (NYSE:L) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loews’ earnings. Loews reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loews will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Loews.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on L shares. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,498 shares of company stock valued at $991,657. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Loews by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Loews by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 20,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.80%.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

