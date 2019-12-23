Brokerages Anticipate AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AES Corp (NYSE:AES) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AES’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. AES also reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,667,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in AES by 51.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AES by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,239,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 228,897 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in AES by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 303,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AES by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. AES has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

