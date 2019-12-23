Stephen E. Budorick Purchases 509 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,608. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

