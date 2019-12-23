Robert D. Agdern Sells 3,095 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $35,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CEM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

