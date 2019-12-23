The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) VP Sells $4,959,574.77 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $235.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

