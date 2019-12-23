Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo Sells 12,825 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.45. 13,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

