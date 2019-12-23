Brian M. Hermelin Buys 1,010 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SUI traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $148.71. 11,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,135. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.20. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.63.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sun Communities by 96.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 42.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $8,561,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
