Brian M. Hermelin Buys 1,010 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SUI traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $148.71. 11,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,135. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.20. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sun Communities by 96.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 42.4% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $8,561,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

