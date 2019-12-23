Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Director Sells $52,105.00 in Stock

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRK traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.24. 16,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,159. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th.

Several analysts recently commented on PRK shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 target price on Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Park National by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Park National by 5.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Park National by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Park National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

