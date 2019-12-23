HelloGold Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. HelloGold has a market cap of $121,858.00 and $28.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HelloGold

HelloGold launched on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

