Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Apartment Investment and Management also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. 41,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $55.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

