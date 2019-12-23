Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Centogene an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

CNTG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Centogene has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

