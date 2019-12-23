Iconiq Lab Token Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $459,670.00 and $1,506.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00181752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01167934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

