vSlice 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 83.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One vSlice token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. In the last week, vSlice has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. vSlice has a total market capitalization of $44,908.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00181752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01167934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.