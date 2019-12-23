THETA (THETA) Achieves Market Cap of $82.27 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Coinbit and Upbit. In the last week, THETA has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $82.27 million and $3.03 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.57 or 0.06147878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022730 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, IDEX, Upbit, Bithumb, DDEX, Hotbit, WazirX, Fatbtc, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

