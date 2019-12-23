Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.03 Million

Analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to announce sales of $230.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.84 million and the lowest is $225.30 million. Apartment Investment and Management reported sales of $232.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $914.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.50 million to $918.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $938.13 million, with estimates ranging from $926.21 million to $945.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share.

AIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.88. 41,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,108. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.