Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Million

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce sales of $4.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.04 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $21.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.75 million to $22.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,649 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $54,964.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,023.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 170,152 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 168,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,175. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

