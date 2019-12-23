Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post $9.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $4.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $26.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $28.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.34 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $52.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

ADMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 256,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $247.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $2,961,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,962 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.