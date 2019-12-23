Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,495. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after acquiring an additional 311,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after acquiring an additional 421,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,820,000 after purchasing an additional 727,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 257.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

