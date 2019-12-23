Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,495. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after acquiring an additional 311,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after acquiring an additional 421,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,820,000 after purchasing an additional 727,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 257.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.48 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.48 Million
Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics Inc to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics Inc to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share
American Equity Investment Life Holding Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share
American Equity Investment Life Holding Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share
Genesis Metals Corp Director Purchases C$14,625.00 in Stock
Genesis Metals Corp Director Purchases C$14,625.00 in Stock
Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor Buys 50,000 Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd Stock
Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor Buys 50,000 Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report