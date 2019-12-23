Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 256,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,074. The company has a market capitalization of $247.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.66. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

