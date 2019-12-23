American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.00. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,360. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

