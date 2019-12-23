Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) Director Purchases C$14,625.00 in Stock

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) Director Keenan Harry Hohol acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$14,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,333 shares in the company, valued at C$37,199.93.

Shares of CVE:GIS traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,402. Genesis Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17.

Genesis Metals Company Profile

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

