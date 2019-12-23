Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) Director Purchases C$14,625.00 in Stock

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) Director Keenan Harry Hohol acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$14,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,333 shares in the company, valued at C$37,199.93.
Shares of CVE:GIS traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,402. Genesis Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17.
Genesis Metals Company Profile
