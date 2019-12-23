Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) Director Purchases C$14,625.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS) Director Keenan Harry Hohol acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$14,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,333 shares in the company, valued at C$37,199.93.

Shares of CVE:GIS traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,402. Genesis Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17.

Genesis Metals Company Profile

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Genesis Metals Corp Director Purchases C$14,625.00 in Stock
Genesis Metals Corp Director Purchases C$14,625.00 in Stock
Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor Buys 50,000 Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd Stock
Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor Buys 50,000 Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd Stock
Armistice Capital Master Fund Purchases 78,788 Shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc Stock
Armistice Capital Master Fund Purchases 78,788 Shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc Stock
Leigh Robert Curyer Sells 215,000 Shares of Nexgen Energy Ltd Stock
Leigh Robert Curyer Sells 215,000 Shares of Nexgen Energy Ltd Stock
Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock
B2Gold Corp. Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig Sells 30,000 Shares
B2Gold Corp. Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig Sells 30,000 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report