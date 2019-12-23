Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor Buys 50,000 Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor acquired 50,000 shares of Great Bear Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,850.

Shares of GBR traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,424. The company has a market capitalization of $396.35 million and a PE ratio of -116.00. Great Bear Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$1.85 and a one year high of C$9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.04.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$7.85 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

