Armistice Capital Master Fund Purchases 78,788 Shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 78,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $70,909.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AYTU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,157. Aytu Bioscience Inc has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.54.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 252.42% and a negative net margin of 390.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares in the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

