Leigh Robert Curyer Sells 215,000 Shares of Nexgen Energy Ltd (CVE:NXE) Stock

Nexgen Energy Ltd (CVE:NXE) Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total value of C$338,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,773,450.

Leigh Robert Curyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Leigh Robert Curyer sold 535,000 shares of Nexgen Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$848,403.00.

Nexgen Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

