Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Murray H. Wright bought 1,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $12,960.00.

NASDAQ SYNL traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 million and a PE ratio of 75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synalloy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Synalloy by 1,017.6% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 150,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synalloy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synalloy by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 68,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.