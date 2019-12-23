Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Murray H. Wright bought 1,000 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $12,960.00.
NASDAQ SYNL traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 million and a PE ratio of 75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter.
Synalloy Company Profile
Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.
