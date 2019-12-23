B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig Sells 30,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,343.82.

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.42. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$5.36.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.39.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

