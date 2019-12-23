Phil Holder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM) insider Phil Holder bought 50,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,443.04).

Shares of FCRM traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 24 ($0.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26. Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 54 ($0.71).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

