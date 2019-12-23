Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Itau Unibanco have underperformed the industry, over the past six months, on the NYSE. The company remains focused on building strategies, along with digitization moves, to internationalize with expansion of operations in Brazil and abroad. It has been diversifying loan composition, with focus on origination of products with lower risks and more guarantees. Also, improving credit quality is another tailwind. Moreover, diversification of the company's product mix to support its top line in the upcoming quarters is commendable. However, persistent rise in expenses due to investments in technology and efforts to enhance customer's experience will likely deter bottom-line growth. Also, regulatory headwinds in the domestic country and intense competition remain concerns. Further, stretched valuation is a headwind for the company.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITUB. Citigroup raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 271,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817,888. Itau Unibanco has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 131.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,204 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

