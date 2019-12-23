Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,677. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

