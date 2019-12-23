-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,107. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.03. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcimoto stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Arcimoto worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.