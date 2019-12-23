Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

