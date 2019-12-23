Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Thomson Reuters Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion
Thomson Reuters Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion
-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcimoto Inc This Quarter
-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcimoto Inc This Quarter
Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
WebDollar Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week
WebDollar Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week
Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $45.91 on Top Exchanges
Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $45.91 on Top Exchanges
TOP Market Capitalization Tops $4.77 Million
TOP Market Capitalization Tops $4.77 Million


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report